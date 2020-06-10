All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

50 Murray St

50 Murray Street · (585) 694-8517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $10000 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
TRIBECA NO FEE THREE BEDROOM - Property Id: 176298

Welcome home! This bright, spacious, Tribeca three bedroom is the apartment you've been searching for. A beautiful, modern kitchen with white cabinets, stunning stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances create an inviting ambiance upon entry. In the living room, large windows and high, beamed ceilings, make the space feel airy and open. Generously sized bedrooms with sweeping views of the city are a dream come true. Furthermore, abundant closet space completes this already perfect unit. Modern, sleek bathrooms throughout the unit continue the sophisticated, upscale feel of the apartment.

Offering world class amenities, enjoy a 40% discounted membership from Equinox. Additionally, a basketball court, superb roof deck with panoramic views, and on-site dry cleaning, create a place you'll be dying to call home.

Located near the 123, and AC trains, much of the city is easily accessible. The unit is available for immediate occupancy.

Call, email, or text for further information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176298
Property Id 176298

(RLNE5829818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Murray St have any available units?
50 Murray St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Murray St have?
Some of 50 Murray St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Murray St currently offering any rent specials?
50 Murray St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Murray St pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Murray St is pet friendly.
Does 50 Murray St offer parking?
No, 50 Murray St does not offer parking.
Does 50 Murray St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Murray St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Murray St have a pool?
No, 50 Murray St does not have a pool.
Does 50 Murray St have accessible units?
No, 50 Murray St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Murray St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Murray St has units with dishwashers.
