50 Murray St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym

TRIBECA NO FEE THREE BEDROOM - Property Id: 176298



Welcome home! This bright, spacious, Tribeca three bedroom is the apartment you've been searching for. A beautiful, modern kitchen with white cabinets, stunning stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances create an inviting ambiance upon entry. In the living room, large windows and high, beamed ceilings, make the space feel airy and open. Generously sized bedrooms with sweeping views of the city are a dream come true. Furthermore, abundant closet space completes this already perfect unit. Modern, sleek bathrooms throughout the unit continue the sophisticated, upscale feel of the apartment.



Offering world class amenities, enjoy a 40% discounted membership from Equinox. Additionally, a basketball court, superb roof deck with panoramic views, and on-site dry cleaning, create a place you'll be dying to call home.



Located near the 123, and AC trains, much of the city is easily accessible. The unit is available for immediate occupancy.



Call, email, or text for further information.

(RLNE5829818)