Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

5 West 21st Street

5 W 21st St · (212) 941-2560
Location

5 W 21st St, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
This light-filled two-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom loft features contemporary styling and an expansive layout in the heart of the Flatiron District.The bright home greets you with wide-plank hardwood floors and tall ceilings featuring recessed and designer lighting. The open European kitchen becomes a stunning focal point with snow-white countertops, sleek cabinetry and fantastic stainless steel appliances by Thermador and Miele. There's plenty of room for seating, dining and home office areas, and a wall of windows fills the living spaces with golden sunlight. Enjoy a master bedroom with a roomy closet, plus another king-size bedroom. Bathrooms are finished with floor-to-ceiling glass, rain showers, roomy vanity cabinets and modern fixtures, and split A/C units ensure year-round comfort.Located within the Ladies' Mile Historic District, 5 West 21st Street was originally constructed in 1851 as a private brownstone residence. In 1919, a brick faade was added for commercial use, and today, the building features just four stunning loft rentals.Perched near the corner of 21st and Fifth Avenue, this home delivers front-row access to the best of the Flatiron District, Chelsea and Nomad. Visit world-class shopping and dining destinations, and enjoy open space, a dog park and year-round events at nearby Madison Square Park and Union Square. Foodies will love the easy access to Fairway, Trader Joe's and Eataly, and transportation is a breeze with N/Q/R/W, F/M, 4/5/6, 1/2/3, L and PATH trains nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 West 21st Street have any available units?
5 West 21st Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 West 21st Street have?
Some of 5 West 21st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 5 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 5 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 5 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
