Amenities
This light-filled two-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom loft features contemporary styling and an expansive layout in the heart of the Flatiron District.The bright home greets you with wide-plank hardwood floors and tall ceilings featuring recessed and designer lighting. The open European kitchen becomes a stunning focal point with snow-white countertops, sleek cabinetry and fantastic stainless steel appliances by Thermador and Miele. There's plenty of room for seating, dining and home office areas, and a wall of windows fills the living spaces with golden sunlight. Enjoy a master bedroom with a roomy closet, plus another king-size bedroom. Bathrooms are finished with floor-to-ceiling glass, rain showers, roomy vanity cabinets and modern fixtures, and split A/C units ensure year-round comfort.Located within the Ladies' Mile Historic District, 5 West 21st Street was originally constructed in 1851 as a private brownstone residence. In 1919, a brick faade was added for commercial use, and today, the building features just four stunning loft rentals.Perched near the corner of 21st and Fifth Avenue, this home delivers front-row access to the best of the Flatiron District, Chelsea and Nomad. Visit world-class shopping and dining destinations, and enjoy open space, a dog park and year-round events at nearby Madison Square Park and Union Square. Foodies will love the easy access to Fairway, Trader Joe's and Eataly, and transportation is a breeze with N/Q/R/W, F/M, 4/5/6, 1/2/3, L and PATH trains nearby.