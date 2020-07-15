496 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home on beautiful Manhattan Ave in South Harlem / Morningside, unit has a total All-New renovation in the last 2 years, and included a Washer dryer in unit!



Virtual Tour available upon request.



- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave & Dishwasher included!

- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!

- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!

- Recessed Lighting!

- Full modern Bathroom!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!

- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!

- Tons of sunlight!

- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!



Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the new Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops Harlems Restaurant Row on Frederick Douglas Blvd!!