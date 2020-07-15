496 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities
Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home on beautiful Manhattan Ave in South Harlem / Morningside, unit has a total All-New renovation in the last 2 years, and included a Washer dryer in unit!
Virtual Tour available upon request.
- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!
Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the new Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops Harlems Restaurant Row on Frederick Douglas Blvd!!