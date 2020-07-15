All apartments in New York
Find more places like 496 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
496 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

496 Manhattan Avenue

496 Manhattan Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

496 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$4,699

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home on beautiful Manhattan Ave in South Harlem / Morningside, unit has a total All-New renovation in the last 2 years, and included a Washer dryer in unit!

Virtual Tour available upon request.

- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!

Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the new Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops Harlems Restaurant Row on Frederick Douglas Blvd!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
496 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $4,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 496 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
496 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 496 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 496 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 496 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 496 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 496 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 496 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 496 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 496 Manhattan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity