Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

49 E 34th St

49 East 34th Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30A · Avail. now

$5,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
PLEASE READ

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY - JUNE 14th at 11:30AM!!!

EMAIL TO REGISTER!!!

Inquire via email only!

Can do Virtual Tours

CONDO RENOVATIONS!

Use Rhino for No Security Deposit

Condo Finishes in 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with Washer/Dryer and Southern/Northern/Western Views!

Now Leasing for Immediate Occupancy

Experience luxury and comfort located at the center of it all - half a block from Madison and Park Avenue, bordering NoMad, Grand Central, Murray Hill and Herald Square. Madison Park Tower offers gorgeous skyline views of the Empire State Building and the East River while providing an exceptional quality of living and convenience.

More than an address, it is home. The wonderful residences feature:
- Oak flooring
- Walk-In Closets (select units)
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- High Ceilings (9-11ft)
- Custom Solar Shades
- Custom Italian Cabinetry
- KitchenAid Stoves
- Stainless Steel Refrigerators and GE Dishwashers
- Stone Countertops
- Glass-tiled Backsplash
- Kohler Bathroom Fixtures
- Marble Bathrooms

Amenities encompassing:
- 24-Hour Attended Lobby
- Fitness Studio
- Package Room
- Bike Storage
- Laundry Room

Insurent
The Guarantors
Rhino

*Net price shown reflects current concessions
Email now to make a virtual appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 E 34th St have any available units?
49 E 34th St has a unit available for $5,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 E 34th St have?
Some of 49 E 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
49 E 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 49 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 E 34th St offer parking?
No, 49 E 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 49 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 E 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 49 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 49 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 49 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 E 34th St has units with dishwashers.
