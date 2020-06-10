49 E 34th St

Amenities

Experience luxury and comfort located at the center of it all - half a block from Madison and Park Avenue, bordering NoMad, Grand Central, Murray Hill and Herald Square. Madison Park Tower offers gorgeous skyline views of the Empire State Building and the East River while providing an exceptional quality of living and convenience.



More than an address, it is home. The wonderful residences feature:

- Oak flooring

- Walk-In Closets (select units)

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- High Ceilings (9-11ft)

- Custom Solar Shades

- Custom Italian Cabinetry

- KitchenAid Stoves

- Stainless Steel Refrigerators and GE Dishwashers

- Stone Countertops

- Glass-tiled Backsplash

- Kohler Bathroom Fixtures

- Marble Bathrooms



Amenities encompassing:

- 24-Hour Attended Lobby

- Fitness Studio

- Package Room

- Bike Storage

- Laundry Room



*Net price shown reflects current concessions

Email now to make a virtual appointment!