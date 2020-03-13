473 Hudson Street

Amenities

473 Hudson at The Townhomes on Hudson and Grove, is one of a unique collection of early-19th Century Land-marked houses that feature two and three bedroom apartments. Each unit has been meticulously renovated to fit your modern living needs (all with central air conditioning) yet they retain the highly sought after charm and details that the West Village is known for. Best of all, utilities are included in the rent!Located on a tree lined street 473 Hudson features a lovely and spacious 2 bedroom duplex with your own garden oasis. This home offers two full floors of private living space. The first floor is composed of the main living space and a very spacious eat-in kitchen. The views out the windows are so unparalleled with lush green trees and gardens that you'll forget you're in the middle of the city! The open concept living room/dining room features high ceilings, oversized windows and a fireplace along with a full bathroom. Off the kitchen is your brand new deck leading out to an 828 square foot landscaped garden, a rare and sought after amenity.As you enter the lower level you'll be greeted by a landing that houses the 2nd bathroom and your own washer/dryer. One bedroom has eastern exposure and the second bedroom has western exposure but both have wonderful space to accommodate any size furniture.The West Village is a special place to call home, with beloved restaurants such as L'Artusi, Blue Ribbon, Red Farm, Little Owl and Rosemary's you won't tire of the same old fare. Take a stroll along the Highline, visit the Whitney Museum or visit the Stonewall Inn, an important historical and cultural monument to the neighborhood. Or stock up on some goodies at Murray's Cheese or Quality Meats, two of our favorite local shops. Speaking of shopping, Bleecker Street will not disappoint with stores ranging from Marc Jacobs to Cynthia Rowley to Reiss to Zadig and Voltaire. And if a sweet tooth is your thing, make sure to pick up a treat at Magnolia Bakery.With easy access to transportation you'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the 1/A/C/E/B/D/F/M subways, The Path or the 14th Street Crosstown Bus. The Townhomes on Hudson and Grove welcomes pets of all sizes and will consider diplomats and live/work lifestyle. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to make your new home at 473 Hudson Street today! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.