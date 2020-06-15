All apartments in New York
470 West 143rd Street
470 West 143rd Street

470 West 143rd Street · (646) 226-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 West 143rd Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,900

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
MOVE INTO A SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN HISTORIC HAMILTON HEIGHTS! Then enjoy tons of outdoor space - A 2-story roof deck, terrace and private back yard with a grill, Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. This house is huge - almost 6,000 square ft. of triple mint space - your own 'pub' on the sixth floor, 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, chef's kitchen and two pantries. Two working fireplaces, one in the great room, one in the living room. A separate media room. Oh yes, you will happily get lost in this huge house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 West 143rd Street have any available units?
470 West 143rd Street has a unit available for $12,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 West 143rd Street have?
Some of 470 West 143rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 West 143rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
470 West 143rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 West 143rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 470 West 143rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 470 West 143rd Street offer parking?
No, 470 West 143rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 470 West 143rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 West 143rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 West 143rd Street have a pool?
No, 470 West 143rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 470 West 143rd Street have accessible units?
No, 470 West 143rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 470 West 143rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 West 143rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
