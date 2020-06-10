All apartments in New York
462 West 58th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

462 West 58th Street

462 West 58th Street · (212) 941-2624
Location

462 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
No Fee! Residence 3-E is a huge 995 SqFt one bedroom with 2 full baths plus a home office/den in a full service condominium near Columbus Circle / Lincoln Square Residence 3-E offers a large living room with over 14ft. wide, ceilings throughout are 9ft. 6in. high, oversized windows and an additional bonus room well suited for a home office or den, spacious enough to fit a pull-out sofa.This apartment also features hardwood floors, a full size Frigidaire washer and dryer vented to the exterior and a separate climate control HVAC system in each room (including the home office). Entertain in style with its chef's kitchen that offers high end finishes and top of the line appliances including quartz countertops, Poggenpohl custom-designed cabinets, stainless steel Viking stove/oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, Asko dishwasher, Sharp pull out microwave and a Marvel wine cooler. The Master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king size bed and offers an outfitted walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes a Kohler soaking tub, dual sinks, separate steam shower, and radiant heated floors. This outstanding home ideally situated in Hudson Hill Condominium enjoys prime access to Central Park, The Shops at Columbus Circle (Whole Foods & Equinox), the Apple store, world famous cultural, shopping, and dining destinations.Easy access to A/B/C/D/N/Q/R/1 subway lines.Hudson Hill Condominium offers free fitness center in building, common outdoor patio, bike room, full service 24-hour doorman, live-in super, modern and spacious elevators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 West 58th Street have any available units?
462 West 58th Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 West 58th Street have?
Some of 462 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
462 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 462 West 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 462 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 462 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 462 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 462 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 462 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 462 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 462 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 West 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
