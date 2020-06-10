462 West 58th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym bike storage

No Fee! Residence 3-E is a huge 995 SqFt one bedroom with 2 full baths plus a home office/den in a full service condominium near Columbus Circle / Lincoln Square Residence 3-E offers a large living room with over 14ft. wide, ceilings throughout are 9ft. 6in. high, oversized windows and an additional bonus room well suited for a home office or den, spacious enough to fit a pull-out sofa.This apartment also features hardwood floors, a full size Frigidaire washer and dryer vented to the exterior and a separate climate control HVAC system in each room (including the home office). Entertain in style with its chef's kitchen that offers high end finishes and top of the line appliances including quartz countertops, Poggenpohl custom-designed cabinets, stainless steel Viking stove/oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, Asko dishwasher, Sharp pull out microwave and a Marvel wine cooler. The Master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king size bed and offers an outfitted walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes a Kohler soaking tub, dual sinks, separate steam shower, and radiant heated floors. This outstanding home ideally situated in Hudson Hill Condominium enjoys prime access to Central Park, The Shops at Columbus Circle (Whole Foods & Equinox), the Apple store, world famous cultural, shopping, and dining destinations.Easy access to A/B/C/D/N/Q/R/1 subway lines.Hudson Hill Condominium offers free fitness center in building, common outdoor patio, bike room, full service 24-hour doorman, live-in super, modern and spacious elevators.