46 West 73rd Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

46 West 73rd Street

46 West 73rd Street · (347) 733-8652
46 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
yoga
Bright and spacious NO FEE1 bedroom apartment has all of the space you are looking for in a location that can't be beat. This apartment features a renovated bath with subway tiles and soaking tub, hardwood floors, exposed brick,and plenty of closet space. Separate kitchen features granite counters, custom wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large living space has enough room for both full living and dining room sets, and has a beautiful, exposed brick wall, perfect for entertaining. Bedroom is roomy enough for a king size bed and other furniture. Apartment also features great built in storage.Clean and well maintained building features an elevator and laundry. Location is everything when you are less than a block to Central park and less than 2 blocks to the 72nd Street express subway stop! Athletic types might like to drop in to nearby Bikram Yoga NYC or visit Jack Rabbit for going for a run or bike ride in the park. Celebrate afterwards with a tea and scone from neighborhood favorite, Alice's Tea Cup.ARE YOU RELOCATING TO NYC? Call me! I specialize in preparing you for the NYC rental process. I will walk you through everything from beginning to end. From helping you pick the right neighborhood for your lifestyle to connecting you with a COMPLIMENTARY CONCIERGE service to set up your utilities, obtain estimates from movers, and change your address with the post office. Moving is stressful, let me ease some of the burden. I have access to everything on the market and my goal is to always offer excellent customer service. If you want an honest agent who will really listen to your needs, give me a call. Instead of just looking for your next apartment, let me help you find a place you can truly call home. Call/Text/Email for more information or an appointment. *electric heat - tenant pays caliber1623560

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 46 West 73rd Street have any available units?
46 West 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 West 73rd Street have?
Some of 46 West 73rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 46 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 46 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 46 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 46 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 West 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
