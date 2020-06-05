46 West 73rd Street

Amenities

Bright and spacious NO FEE1 bedroom apartment has all of the space you are looking for in a location that can't be beat. This apartment features a renovated bath with subway tiles and soaking tub, hardwood floors, exposed brick,and plenty of closet space. Separate kitchen features granite counters, custom wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large living space has enough room for both full living and dining room sets, and has a beautiful, exposed brick wall, perfect for entertaining. Bedroom is roomy enough for a king size bed and other furniture. Apartment also features great built in storage.Clean and well maintained building features an elevator and laundry. Location is everything when you are less than a block to Central park and less than 2 blocks to the 72nd Street express subway stop! Athletic types might like to drop in to nearby Bikram Yoga NYC or visit Jack Rabbit for going for a run or bike ride in the park. Celebrate afterwards with a tea and scone from neighborhood favorite, Alice's Tea Cup.ARE YOU RELOCATING TO NYC? Call me! I specialize in preparing you for the NYC rental process. I will walk you through everything from beginning to end. From helping you pick the right neighborhood for your lifestyle to connecting you with a COMPLIMENTARY CONCIERGE service to set up your utilities, obtain estimates from movers, and change your address with the post office. Moving is stressful, let me ease some of the burden. I have access to everything on the market and my goal is to always offer excellent customer service. If you want an honest agent who will really listen to your needs, give me a call. Instead of just looking for your next apartment, let me help you find a place you can truly call home. Call/Text/Email for more information or an appointment. *electric heat - tenant pays caliber1623560