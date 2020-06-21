All apartments in New York
Find more places like 456 West 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
456 West 49th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

456 West 49th Street

456 West 49th Street · (212) 588-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

456 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished two-bedroom and two-full bathroom rental. This home can be rented for a minimum of 3 months or for a 12 month lease. Simple and fast approval!

Apartment 2 is only one flight of stairs up from the main level and encompasses the entire second floor. Large open living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is fully stocked with cookware, dishes and utensils. There is a large sub-zero refrigerator, a gas-range, wall oven and full-size dishwasher all with plenty of cabinet and counter space to prepare meals. Breakfast bar and dining room table for 6. The master bedroom features a king-size bed with an en-suite full bathroom, plenty of closet space and the in-unit Washer & Dryer. Guest bedroom is set up with a queen-size bed, desk and closet. Both bedrooms are in the rear of the building overlooking townhouse gardens.

Wonderful and convenient Hell's Kitchen/Midtown West location. Grocery shopping at the Food Emporium and Amish Market as well as plenty of take-out options in the neighborhood. Nearby is the Westside Greenway, which is wonderful for biking and running. Central Park is just about 10 blocks north.

Heat/Water/Internet and Basic Cable, included in rent. Tenants are responsible for their own electric and cooking gas. Flexible Lease terms from 3-12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 West 49th Street have any available units?
456 West 49th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 West 49th Street have?
Some of 456 West 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 456 West 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 456 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 456 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 456 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 West 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 456 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 456 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 West 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 456 West 49th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity