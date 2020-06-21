456 West 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Furnished two-bedroom and two-full bathroom rental. This home can be rented for a minimum of 3 months or for a 12 month lease. Simple and fast approval!



Apartment 2 is only one flight of stairs up from the main level and encompasses the entire second floor. Large open living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is fully stocked with cookware, dishes and utensils. There is a large sub-zero refrigerator, a gas-range, wall oven and full-size dishwasher all with plenty of cabinet and counter space to prepare meals. Breakfast bar and dining room table for 6. The master bedroom features a king-size bed with an en-suite full bathroom, plenty of closet space and the in-unit Washer & Dryer. Guest bedroom is set up with a queen-size bed, desk and closet. Both bedrooms are in the rear of the building overlooking townhouse gardens.



Wonderful and convenient Hell's Kitchen/Midtown West location. Grocery shopping at the Food Emporium and Amish Market as well as plenty of take-out options in the neighborhood. Nearby is the Westside Greenway, which is wonderful for biking and running. Central Park is just about 10 blocks north.



Heat/Water/Internet and Basic Cable, included in rent. Tenants are responsible for their own electric and cooking gas. Flexible Lease terms from 3-12 months.