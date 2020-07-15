All apartments in New York
New York, NY
445 West 54th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

445 West 54th Street

445 West 54th Street · (917) 817-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
This meticulously renovated 2 BR, 2 BA at 445 West 54th Street, Hell's Kitchen/Clinton apartment is a remarkably quiet oasis full of modern amenities, as well as over 800 cubic feet of built-in storage.
As you enter, you'll notice the 5" hard maple floors, the Nest thermostats, and the Lutron RadioRA2 total home system that allows you to set the scene with one-touch control of the lights, ceiling fans, blackout / UV shades, and audio-visual system. (Also compatible with voice commands through your Echo, Google Home, or HomePod.)
The open kitchen features quartz countertops and breakfast bar, cabinetry with Blum hardware, and top appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, Bosch, and Miele. Pull-out cabinets allow for easy access to frequently used cookware, spices/sauces, and dinnerware.
The living room boasts generous proportions, a 3-zone wine fridge, and a bay window with bright views of the sky and the tree-filled courtyard. The sound system is wired for Dolby Atmos and SONOS and includes Definitive in-ceiling speakers in each room and SONOS speakers in the bathrooms.
The spacious master suite features an enormous 5'8" x 10'4" walk-in Elfa closet, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, with Hansgrohe AXOR rain and hand showers, heated basalt tile floors, and a Duravit SensoWash STARCK toilet seat.
Custom floor-to-ceiling folding doors open up to the guest bedroom/home office featuring a Murphy bed, built-in 3form Chroma desk, and spacious cabinet storage, including a dedicated tech closet for A/V and smart-home equipment.
The laundry area is equipped with an ultra-large-capacity washer and vented gas dryer, and a built-in ironing board.
445 West 54th Street is a well-maintained elevator building with a virtual doorman and plans in motion for a tremendous and fabulous roof deck providing the much sought after outdoor space everyone wants right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 West 54th Street have any available units?
445 West 54th Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 West 54th Street have?
Some of 445 West 54th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 West 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 West 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 445 West 54th Street offer parking?
No, 445 West 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 West 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 445 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 445 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 West 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
