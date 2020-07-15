Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan elevator doorman courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator

This meticulously renovated 2 BR, 2 BA at 445 West 54th Street, Hell's Kitchen/Clinton apartment is a remarkably quiet oasis full of modern amenities, as well as over 800 cubic feet of built-in storage.

As you enter, you'll notice the 5" hard maple floors, the Nest thermostats, and the Lutron RadioRA2 total home system that allows you to set the scene with one-touch control of the lights, ceiling fans, blackout / UV shades, and audio-visual system. (Also compatible with voice commands through your Echo, Google Home, or HomePod.)

The open kitchen features quartz countertops and breakfast bar, cabinetry with Blum hardware, and top appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, Bosch, and Miele. Pull-out cabinets allow for easy access to frequently used cookware, spices/sauces, and dinnerware.

The living room boasts generous proportions, a 3-zone wine fridge, and a bay window with bright views of the sky and the tree-filled courtyard. The sound system is wired for Dolby Atmos and SONOS and includes Definitive in-ceiling speakers in each room and SONOS speakers in the bathrooms.

The spacious master suite features an enormous 5'8" x 10'4" walk-in Elfa closet, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, with Hansgrohe AXOR rain and hand showers, heated basalt tile floors, and a Duravit SensoWash STARCK toilet seat.

Custom floor-to-ceiling folding doors open up to the guest bedroom/home office featuring a Murphy bed, built-in 3form Chroma desk, and spacious cabinet storage, including a dedicated tech closet for A/V and smart-home equipment.

The laundry area is equipped with an ultra-large-capacity washer and vented gas dryer, and a built-in ironing board.

445 West 54th Street is a well-maintained elevator building with a virtual doorman and plans in motion for a tremendous and fabulous roof deck providing the much sought after outdoor space everyone wants right now!