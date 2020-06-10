All apartments in New York
443 West 151st Street

Location

443 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Ready for move an immediate move in?!
This is a SUN SATURATED 1BR Apt. bordering the Historic District of Sugar Hill in Hamilton Heights. Western exposure and OPEN SKY with a full size 1 bedroom apartment with dual N & W exposure. There is a total of 7 windows including in the kitchen, the bathroom. There is common laundry room in the building.

Enjoy the sweet life of Sugar Hill's surrounding historic, architecturally significant homes that make this neighborhood unique. Convenient to C.U.N.Y, Columbia, The Dance Theater of Harlem, H.S.A. Harlem of the Arts and Columbia Medical Center.

Relax outdoors in nearby Jacquie Robinson Park, one of only 4 spaces designated Historic Harlem Parks or venture further afield to Riverbank State Park. If you prefer a more intimate outdoor area visit Convent Garden, a serene green space lovingly cared for by the Convent Garden Community Association and local residents.

Dining options includes favorites like The Chipped Cup, Tsion Cafe, Devin's Fish & Chips, Hogshead Tavern, The Grange, Oso, The Handpulled Noodle, Harlem Public and newer venues like Buddha Taco Bar and Bono Trattoria and keep a lookout for newcomers: Bakers, WP, Barepas & L'Argot.

FIVE SUBWAY OPTIONS include the A, B, C, D (A & D are 2 stops to Columbus Circle!) & #1 trains in addition to M3, M100, M101, M4 and the crosstown BX 19 buses.

Cyclists can avail of the new pedestrian bridge at 153rd St complete with ramp access that will connect you to the Hudson River Greenway. 3 flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 West 151st Street have any available units?
443 West 151st Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 443 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
443 West 151st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
No, 443 West 151st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 443 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 443 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 West 151st Street have a pool?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 443 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 443 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 West 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 West 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
