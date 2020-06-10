443 West 151st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Ready for move an immediate move in?!

This is a SUN SATURATED 1BR Apt. bordering the Historic District of Sugar Hill in Hamilton Heights. Western exposure and OPEN SKY with a full size 1 bedroom apartment with dual N & W exposure. There is a total of 7 windows including in the kitchen, the bathroom. There is common laundry room in the building.



Enjoy the sweet life of Sugar Hill's surrounding historic, architecturally significant homes that make this neighborhood unique. Convenient to C.U.N.Y, Columbia, The Dance Theater of Harlem, H.S.A. Harlem of the Arts and Columbia Medical Center.



Relax outdoors in nearby Jacquie Robinson Park, one of only 4 spaces designated Historic Harlem Parks or venture further afield to Riverbank State Park. If you prefer a more intimate outdoor area visit Convent Garden, a serene green space lovingly cared for by the Convent Garden Community Association and local residents.



Dining options includes favorites like The Chipped Cup, Tsion Cafe, Devin's Fish & Chips, Hogshead Tavern, The Grange, Oso, The Handpulled Noodle, Harlem Public and newer venues like Buddha Taco Bar and Bono Trattoria and keep a lookout for newcomers: Bakers, WP, Barepas & L'Argot.



FIVE SUBWAY OPTIONS include the A, B, C, D (A & D are 2 stops to Columbus Circle!) & #1 trains in addition to M3, M100, M101, M4 and the crosstown BX 19 buses.



Cyclists can avail of the new pedestrian bridge at 153rd St complete with ramp access that will connect you to the Hudson River Greenway. 3 flights up.