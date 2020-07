Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated package receiving elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry package receiving

Photos & video coming soon.



The Building: Newly Renovated Entrance & Hallways w/ Terrazzo Floors | Elevator Access | Live-in Super | Laundry in Building | Package Receiving Area



The Neighborhood: Easy Access to the C/E/1 subway lines | Close to neighborhood staples such as The Red Cat, Sullivan Street Bakery, Bottino & Forragers Market | One block from The Highline | 2 blocks from Whole Foods | Close proximity to Chelsea Piers



Please note: Applicant must be income qualified, no guarantors allowed.