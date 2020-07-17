All apartments in New York
431 East 87th Street

Location

431 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,975

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
courtyard
No Fee! Residence 2B at 431 East 87th Street offers an elevated level of Upper East Side living with modern downtown finishes and stunning city views!!!

Be the first to live in this top of the line junior one bedroom residence in a beautifully renovated elevator building. This very bright apartment has it all including a brand new in unit Bosch washer/dryer, striking dark hardwood floors, sleek pocket doors separating the living room and bedroom, large windows, custom closets, and a full kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher. The building also has a shared courtyard accessible to all tenants.

Look out the window onto gorgeous Upper East Side views and classic townhouses. 431 East 87th Street is steps away from the 86th St Q, and the 4, 5, and 6 trains.,Charming, Spacious and Bright fully furnished studio. All the utilities included in the rent (Cable TV, Internet, Electricity, Heat and Hot Water)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 East 87th Street have any available units?
431 East 87th Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 East 87th Street have?
Some of 431 East 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 East 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 431 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 431 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 East 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 431 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 431 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 East 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
