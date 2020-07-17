Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator internet access

No Fee! Residence 2B at 431 East 87th Street offers an elevated level of Upper East Side living with modern downtown finishes and stunning city views!!!



Be the first to live in this top of the line junior one bedroom residence in a beautifully renovated elevator building. This very bright apartment has it all including a brand new in unit Bosch washer/dryer, striking dark hardwood floors, sleek pocket doors separating the living room and bedroom, large windows, custom closets, and a full kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher. The building also has a shared courtyard accessible to all tenants.



Look out the window onto gorgeous Upper East Side views and classic townhouses. 431 East 87th Street is steps away from the 86th St Q, and the 4, 5, and 6 trains.,Charming, Spacious and Bright fully furnished studio. All the utilities included in the rent (Cable TV, Internet, Electricity, Heat and Hot Water)