Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:48 AM

422 West 20th Street

422 West 20th Street · (212) 941-2580
Location

422 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PARLOR A · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bike storage
JUST LISTED: RARELY AVAILABLE 3-BR | 2-BTH PARLOR FLOOR-THRU CONDO ON ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE STREETS IN WEST CHELSEA! [Virtual Open House -- Wednesday, 7/15, 5pm to 6pm. Contact us for details.]Welcome to 422 West 20th Street, Parlor A -- the largest unit in West Chelsea's premier boutique condo and located on one of Chelsea's most beautiful landmarked, tree-lined blocks, the graceful finishes designed by noted interior architect Alan Wanzenberg complement the original 19th-century faade by Neville & Bagge. This home boasts access to the Close (the gated, private garden of the General Theological Seminary directly across the street) as well as the use of your own private patio which currently has partial access. The apartment is thoughtfully laid out, with a lovely, windowed sitting room/dining room off the foyer and which graciously separates the public rooms from the bedrooms. The dual entry, state-of-the-art kitchen is partially open to the heart of the home: a living room with graceful 10' windows overlooking the Close. A corridor provides privacy for two bedrooms and a spacious, light-filled master suite with a windowed, walk-in closet and a gorgeous windowed en-suite master bath. Additional amenities include a washer/dryer, central air conditioning, numerous upgrades to the kitchen and throughout, including: bookcases, built-ins, and built-out closets in most every room. Built in 1895 and converted to a condominium in late 2012, the building has been completely restored and features a part-time doorman (3pm - 11pm) and virtual doorman 24/7 with a secure package room. There is also a live-in super, private storage, a bike room, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a magnificent roof deck with panoramic views overlooking the historic church spires, the Empire State Building and beyond. This prime West Chelsea location puts you in close proximity to great restaurants, galleries, Chelsea Piers, the High Line and the ever-expanding Hudson waterfront. Pets allowed, case-by-case. This is truly a property that must be seen to be fully appreciated! Available immediately (based on condo approval). Contact us to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 West 20th Street have any available units?
422 West 20th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 West 20th Street have?
Some of 422 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 422 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 422 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 422 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
