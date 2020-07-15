Amenities

JUST LISTED: RARELY AVAILABLE 3-BR | 2-BTH PARLOR FLOOR-THRU CONDO ON ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE STREETS IN WEST CHELSEA! [Virtual Open House -- Wednesday, 7/15, 5pm to 6pm. Contact us for details.]Welcome to 422 West 20th Street, Parlor A -- the largest unit in West Chelsea's premier boutique condo and located on one of Chelsea's most beautiful landmarked, tree-lined blocks, the graceful finishes designed by noted interior architect Alan Wanzenberg complement the original 19th-century faade by Neville & Bagge. This home boasts access to the Close (the gated, private garden of the General Theological Seminary directly across the street) as well as the use of your own private patio which currently has partial access. The apartment is thoughtfully laid out, with a lovely, windowed sitting room/dining room off the foyer and which graciously separates the public rooms from the bedrooms. The dual entry, state-of-the-art kitchen is partially open to the heart of the home: a living room with graceful 10' windows overlooking the Close. A corridor provides privacy for two bedrooms and a spacious, light-filled master suite with a windowed, walk-in closet and a gorgeous windowed en-suite master bath. Additional amenities include a washer/dryer, central air conditioning, numerous upgrades to the kitchen and throughout, including: bookcases, built-ins, and built-out closets in most every room. Built in 1895 and converted to a condominium in late 2012, the building has been completely restored and features a part-time doorman (3pm - 11pm) and virtual doorman 24/7 with a secure package room. There is also a live-in super, private storage, a bike room, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a magnificent roof deck with panoramic views overlooking the historic church spires, the Empire State Building and beyond. This prime West Chelsea location puts you in close proximity to great restaurants, galleries, Chelsea Piers, the High Line and the ever-expanding Hudson waterfront. Pets allowed, case-by-case. This is truly a property that must be seen to be fully appreciated! Available immediately (based on condo approval). Contact us to schedule an appointment.