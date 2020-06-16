421 East 118th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym

Introducing 421 E118th Street, a New Meticulously Renovated and Restored 4-Unit Townhouse featuring Free Communal Laundry and Additional Basement Storage.APT 1 is a Sunny Spacious (950 SF) Floor-Through 1 Bedroom featuring Exposed Brick, Radiant Heat, CENTRAL AIR, Granite Kitchen w/ 4-Person Eat-In Island, Oversized Stainless Steel Appliances (Double Door Fridge w/ Ice Maker, Vented Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher), Modern Bath, Recessed Lighting, and PRIVATE OUTDOOR GARDEN.On arguably one of the most picturesque blocks in East Harlem, lined with trees and other townhouses, your home is close to East and West bound transportation via the 456 Train and M116 Bus. Retail amenities in the area include the Michelin rated Mountain Bird, Rao's Italian, Patsy's Pizzeria, Yura's Blue Plate, Lion Lion Cocktail Lounge, and The East River Plaza; TARGET, COSTCO, STARBUCKS, ALDI'S, PLANET FITNESS, and more.***$2775 on an 15-Month Lease. ***$2875 on an 12-Month Lease