421 East 118th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

421 East 118th Street

421 East 118th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 East 118th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Introducing 421 E118th Street, a New Meticulously Renovated and Restored 4-Unit Townhouse featuring Free Communal Laundry and Additional Basement Storage.APT 1 is a Sunny Spacious (950 SF) Floor-Through 1 Bedroom featuring Exposed Brick, Radiant Heat, CENTRAL AIR, Granite Kitchen w/ 4-Person Eat-In Island, Oversized Stainless Steel Appliances (Double Door Fridge w/ Ice Maker, Vented Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher), Modern Bath, Recessed Lighting, and PRIVATE OUTDOOR GARDEN.On arguably one of the most picturesque blocks in East Harlem, lined with trees and other townhouses, your home is close to East and West bound transportation via the 456 Train and M116 Bus. Retail amenities in the area include the Michelin rated Mountain Bird, Rao's Italian, Patsy's Pizzeria, Yura's Blue Plate, Lion Lion Cocktail Lounge, and The East River Plaza; TARGET, COSTCO, STARBUCKS, ALDI'S, PLANET FITNESS, and more.***$2775 on an 15-Month Lease. ***$2875 on an 12-Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 East 118th Street have any available units?
421 East 118th Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 East 118th Street have?
Some of 421 East 118th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 East 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 East 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 East 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 East 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 421 East 118th Street offer parking?
No, 421 East 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 East 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 East 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 East 118th Street have a pool?
No, 421 East 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 East 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 421 East 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 East 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 East 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
