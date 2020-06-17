All apartments in New York
418 West 49th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

418 West 49th Street

418 West 49th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 368 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Generously-sized by New York standards this is a bedroom for keeps. Get cozy amongst the provided luxe linens and ambient lighting, write the next American novel at your desk, or indulge in some peace and quiet in the middle of the best city in the world.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#223: Hells Kitchen Studio (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 West 49th Street have any available units?
418 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 418 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 West 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 418 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 418 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 418 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 418 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 418 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 West 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 West 49th Street has units with air conditioning.
