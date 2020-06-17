All apartments in New York
Find more places like 417 West 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
417 West 20th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

417 West 20th Street

417 West 20th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Set behind gates on the magical grounds of General Theological Seminary on one of the Manhattan's most charming and cherished blocks, lies this 3 bedroom townhome that provides all the luxuries of suburban living without the commute.
If you thought you would have to sacrifice space, peace and quiet to be in the center of it all -think again. Open the door to your private home, (no shared elevator buttons!) and drop the city at the doorstep in your mudroom. As you ascend the stairs to find a true home, recently and lovingly restored to its original glamour with an over-sized living room, formal dining room that can finally fit your entire family and a study/library downstairs. As you wander from room to room you will be enveloped by their size, no more fighting as to who gets the biggest room! You will be enchanted by the views through every window that look out on the manicured trees and Seminary Close. Before long you'll realize the stress and noise of the busy NYC streets have subsided and once again believe again in Manhattan's magic. Available short or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 West 20th Street have any available units?
417 West 20th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 417 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 417 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 West 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 West 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 417 West 20th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity