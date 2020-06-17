417 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator

Set behind gates on the magical grounds of General Theological Seminary on one of the Manhattan's most charming and cherished blocks, lies this 3 bedroom townhome that provides all the luxuries of suburban living without the commute.

If you thought you would have to sacrifice space, peace and quiet to be in the center of it all -think again. Open the door to your private home, (no shared elevator buttons!) and drop the city at the doorstep in your mudroom. As you ascend the stairs to find a true home, recently and lovingly restored to its original glamour with an over-sized living room, formal dining room that can finally fit your entire family and a study/library downstairs. As you wander from room to room you will be enveloped by their size, no more fighting as to who gets the biggest room! You will be enchanted by the views through every window that look out on the manicured trees and Seminary Close. Before long you'll realize the stress and noise of the busy NYC streets have subsided and once again believe again in Manhattan's magic. Available short or long term.