4 Saint Nicholas Terrace

Amenities

Renovated True 4-Bedroom in West Harlem. Excellent condition with luxury finishings. *No Fee*|Top-Shelf Location|1 block from the A/C/B/D trains provides both express and local Subway service. 5-10 minute walk to Columbia University. Steps from Saint Nicholas and Morningside Parks. *1 Stop to 59th St*Fully Renovated with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, new fixtures and good lighting throughout. 1.5 Flights up in a meticulously maintained walk-up with automated doorman. *Washer/Dryer in-Unit*|4 Bedrooms|3 are approximately the same size, each with multiple windows, easily can fit queen bed and furniture. Each includes closet with full-length mirror doors. 4th bedroom is slightly larger with 4 street-facing windows and exposed brick wall. |2 Bathrooms|Marble, new modern fixtures including oversized medicine cabinet mirrors, oversized walk-in showers. |Kitchen| Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave. |Living Space|Shares gigantic room with kitchen, massive exposed brick wall.Heat/hot water included.Please contact me directly to attend an open-house or schedule a private viewing!