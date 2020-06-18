All apartments in New York
Find more places like 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
4 Saint Nicholas Terrace
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

4 Saint Nicholas Terrace

4 Saint Nicholas Terrace · (212) 631-4212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4 Saint Nicholas Terrace, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Renovated True 4-Bedroom in West Harlem. Excellent condition with luxury finishings. *No Fee*|Top-Shelf Location|1 block from the A/C/B/D trains provides both express and local Subway service. 5-10 minute walk to Columbia University. Steps from Saint Nicholas and Morningside Parks. *1 Stop to 59th St*Fully Renovated with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, new fixtures and good lighting throughout. 1.5 Flights up in a meticulously maintained walk-up with automated doorman. *Washer/Dryer in-Unit*|4 Bedrooms|3 are approximately the same size, each with multiple windows, easily can fit queen bed and furniture. Each includes closet with full-length mirror doors. 4th bedroom is slightly larger with 4 street-facing windows and exposed brick wall. |2 Bathrooms|Marble, new modern fixtures including oversized medicine cabinet mirrors, oversized walk-in showers. |Kitchen| Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave. |Living Space|Shares gigantic room with kitchen, massive exposed brick wall.Heat/hot water included.Please contact me directly to attend an open-house or schedule a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have any available units?
4 Saint Nicholas Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have?
Some of 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4 Saint Nicholas Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace offer parking?
No, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have a pool?
No, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 Saint Nicholas Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity