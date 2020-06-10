All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

399 East 8th Street

399 East 8th Street · (917) 589-0508
Location

399 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bike storage
Unit is Vacant (vacant prior to covid-19 shutdown) and Available Immediately. Pets not permitted.This convertible two bedroom condo unit features oak hardwood floors, in-unit washer & dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balcony. The open-concept kitchen includes solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. THREE99 On Eighth was built in 2016, the building offers a beautiful common roof deck, bike storage, fitness area, and a virtual doorman system (for packages).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 East 8th Street have any available units?
399 East 8th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 399 East 8th Street have?
Some of 399 East 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
399 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 399 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 399 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 399 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 East 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 399 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 399 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 399 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 399 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 East 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
