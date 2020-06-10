399 East 8th Street

Amenities
Unit is Vacant (vacant prior to covid-19 shutdown) and Available Immediately. Pets not permitted.This convertible two bedroom condo unit features oak hardwood floors, in-unit washer & dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balcony. The open-concept kitchen includes solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. THREE99 On Eighth was built in 2016, the building offers a beautiful common roof deck, bike storage, fitness area, and a virtual doorman system (for packages).