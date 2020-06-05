All apartments in New York
390 E 8th St Apt 6B
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

390 E 8th St Apt 6B

390 East 8th Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

390 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Apartment is available for rent in East Village, Manhattan!
This spacious and sunny 2# bed apartment is recently renovated. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC, great sized bedroom, great closet space, large back deck and yard, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, heat and hot water, included with common laundry, additional storage is available. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural sunlight and air. This place is just minutes away to cleary square. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have any available units?
390 E 8th St Apt 6B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have?
Some of 390 E 8th St Apt 6B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 E 8th St Apt 6B currently offering any rent specials?
390 E 8th St Apt 6B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 E 8th St Apt 6B pet-friendly?
No, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B offer parking?
No, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B does not offer parking.
Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have a pool?
No, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B does not have a pool.
Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have accessible units?
No, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B does not have accessible units.
Does 390 E 8th St Apt 6B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 E 8th St Apt 6B has units with dishwashers.
