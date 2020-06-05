390 E 8th St Apt 6B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Apartment is available for rent in East Village, Manhattan!

This spacious and sunny 2# bed apartment is recently renovated. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC, great sized bedroom, great closet space, large back deck and yard, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, heat and hot water, included with common laundry, additional storage is available. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural sunlight and air. This place is just minutes away to cleary square. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.

