Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

378 1/2 Greenwich St B18

378 1/2 Greenwich St · (281) 763-9523
Location

378 1/2 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B18 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Sun Kissed Flex 3BR in a Doorman Bldg_TriBeCa - Property Id: 294577

Available Immediately~TriBeCa

****NO FEE****

This is an amazing 2BR FLEX 3BR in TriBeCa. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a marble bathroom, washer/dryer in unit and a balcony. The apartment is located in a 24 hour doorman building which also offers a year-round swimming pool, playroom, fitness center, parking and a grocery store on-site.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Property Id 294577

(RLNE5833098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

