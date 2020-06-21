378 1/2 Greenwich St B18

Amenities
Sun Kissed Flex 3BR in a Doorman Bldg_TriBeCa - Property Id: 294577
Available Immediately~TriBeCa
****NO FEE****
This is an amazing 2BR FLEX 3BR in TriBeCa. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a marble bathroom, washer/dryer in unit and a balcony. The apartment is located in a 24 hour doorman building which also offers a year-round swimming pool, playroom, fitness center, parking and a grocery store on-site.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294577
