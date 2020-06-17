All apartments in New York
375 Pleasant Avenue
375 Pleasant Avenue

375 Pleasant Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Pleasant Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
elevator
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
RENT STABILIZED STEAL! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Amazing No Fee 1 Bedroom in Elevator Building!
Near the 4/5/6 Subway lines on 125th St & Lexington
Minutes to the East River Plaza including Costco, Target and more..!

Unit features:
- Queen size bedroom with closet
- Second room is great for home office, guest room, Dining room, or extra storage space
- Extra closet
- Hardwood floors
- Heat and hot water included
- Elevator building

Available immediately.

Please note: photos are from a sister unit on another floor. Virtual tour of actual unit available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
375 Pleasant Avenue has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Pleasant Avenue have?
Some of 375 Pleasant Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, rent controlled, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
375 Pleasant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 375 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 375 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 375 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
