375 Pleasant Avenue

hardwood floors rent controlled elevator extra storage some paid utils

RENT STABILIZED STEAL! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Amazing No Fee 1 Bedroom in Elevator Building!

Near the 4/5/6 Subway lines on 125th St & Lexington

Minutes to the East River Plaza including Costco, Target and more..!



Unit features:

- Queen size bedroom with closet

- Second room is great for home office, guest room, Dining room, or extra storage space

- Extra closet

- Hardwood floors

- Heat and hot water included

- Elevator building



Available immediately.



Please note: photos are from a sister unit on another floor. Virtual tour of actual unit available upon request.