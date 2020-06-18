3620 Broadway

Amenities

*NO FEE* charming, and fully renovated 4 bed, 1.5 bath with a kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, granite countertop, and white cabinets. It also has a washer/dryer combo in the unit. With brand new hardwood floors throughout the apartment, each bedroom also has its own closet and plenty of windows. Recessed lighting and dimmers in every room and living space. There's even exposed bricks! all of this and its *NO FEE* This is an elevator building in walking distance to Riverside Park, the 1/A/B/C/D trains and westside highway. This apartment is great for shares if needed. There's also a concession of one month free in addition to no brokers fee.