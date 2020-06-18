All apartments in New York
3620 Broadway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

3620 Broadway

3620 Broadway · (347) 266-7179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3620 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
*NO FEE* charming, and fully renovated 4 bed, 1.5 bath with a kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, granite countertop, and white cabinets. It also has a washer/dryer combo in the unit. With brand new hardwood floors throughout the apartment, each bedroom also has its own closet and plenty of windows. Recessed lighting and dimmers in every room and living space. There's even exposed bricks! all of this and its *NO FEE* This is an elevator building in walking distance to Riverside Park, the 1/A/B/C/D trains and westside highway. This apartment is great for shares if needed. There's also a concession of one month free in addition to no brokers fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

