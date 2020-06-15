All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

357 West 120th Street

357 West 120th Street · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 West 120th Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit BF · Avail. now

$1,825

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The best location! A half block to Morningside Park and so very close to Columbia University, The FDB restaurant corridor, The Best Yet grocery store, and the ABCD express train station.

This affordable duplex apartment is more like a 1-bedroom than a studio. Enter through a private entrance in the front of the brownstone, you will find a great apartment with an eat-in-kitchen, two levels of living space, with a full bathroom on the upper level and a half bathroom on the lower level.

The living room is blasted with sunlight because it faces south and across the street is a low-lying school building and Morningside Park.
The building contains common laundry and video intercom.

August 3 vacancy, 40x the rent and good-to-excellent credit required. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Call us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 West 120th Street have any available units?
357 West 120th Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 357 West 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
357 West 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 West 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 357 West 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 357 West 120th Street offer parking?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 357 West 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 West 120th Street have a pool?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 357 West 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 357 West 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 West 120th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 West 120th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
