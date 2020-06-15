357 West 120th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

The best location! A half block to Morningside Park and so very close to Columbia University, The FDB restaurant corridor, The Best Yet grocery store, and the ABCD express train station.



This affordable duplex apartment is more like a 1-bedroom than a studio. Enter through a private entrance in the front of the brownstone, you will find a great apartment with an eat-in-kitchen, two levels of living space, with a full bathroom on the upper level and a half bathroom on the lower level.



The living room is blasted with sunlight because it faces south and across the street is a low-lying school building and Morningside Park.

The building contains common laundry and video intercom.



August 3 vacancy, 40x the rent and good-to-excellent credit required. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Call us for more information.