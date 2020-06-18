All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

350 West 42nd Street

350 West 42nd Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Garment District

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
RENT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY! The Orion is a luxury condominium building in the heart of the Clinton district, neighboring the exciting Times Square and Theatre District. This building is the sixth tallest pure residential building in Manhattan, featuring a stunning one of a kind 61-story glass curtain wall tower.This beautiful apartment is a sunny studio alcove with South East exposures. Interior includes exotic hardwood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchen by Valcucine, and elegant bath fixtures by Waterworks.Amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, garage, billiards room, daily complimentary continental breakfast, health club by La Palestra boasting a two lane lap pool, an 18-seater whirlpool spa, three sunset loggia decks and a business conference center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 42nd Street have any available units?
350 West 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 350 West 42nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 West 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 350 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 West 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 42nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 West 42nd Street has a pool.
Does 350 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 West 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
