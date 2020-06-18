350 West 42nd Street

Amenities

RENT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY! The Orion is a luxury condominium building in the heart of the Clinton district, neighboring the exciting Times Square and Theatre District. This building is the sixth tallest pure residential building in Manhattan, featuring a stunning one of a kind 61-story glass curtain wall tower.This beautiful apartment is a sunny studio alcove with South East exposures. Interior includes exotic hardwood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchen by Valcucine, and elegant bath fixtures by Waterworks.Amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, garage, billiards room, daily complimentary continental breakfast, health club by La Palestra boasting a two lane lap pool, an 18-seater whirlpool spa, three sunset loggia decks and a business conference center.