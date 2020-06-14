All apartments in New York
35 East 38th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:16 AM

35 East 38th Street

35 East 38th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

35 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$2,745

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large alcove studio with big windows in a full service condo on tree-lined street in Murray Hill. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances include Dishwasher. Separate sleeping alcove, 2 spacious closets, dressing area and central air conditioning and heating. 24-hour doorman service, live-in resident manager, low fee fitness center, laundry facilities, storage and garage. The building also has Building link-resident/management communication system that notifies you via email when you receive packages, have maintenance performed in your apartment, and various other features. 4 blocks to Grand Central Station, 4/5/6/7/S & B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W subway stations and New York Public Library, Bryant Park. Simple approval and condo application process. Sorry No pets. Furnished or Unfurnished. Possible to extend your lease after 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 East 38th Street have any available units?
35 East 38th Street has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 East 38th Street have?
Some of 35 East 38th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 East 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 35 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 35 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 East 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
