35 East 38th Street

Large alcove studio with big windows in a full service condo on tree-lined street in Murray Hill. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances include Dishwasher. Separate sleeping alcove, 2 spacious closets, dressing area and central air conditioning and heating. 24-hour doorman service, live-in resident manager, low fee fitness center, laundry facilities, storage and garage. The building also has Building link-resident/management communication system that notifies you via email when you receive packages, have maintenance performed in your apartment, and various other features. 4 blocks to Grand Central Station, 4/5/6/7/S & B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W subway stations and New York Public Library, Bryant Park. Simple approval and condo application process. Sorry No pets. Furnished or Unfurnished. Possible to extend your lease after 1 year.