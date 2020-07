Amenities

West 85th Street off West End Avenue. Airy and spacious lobby-level floor apartment 4 steps up from street level (in an ELEVATOR building) with living room and bedroom windows facing north away from 85th Street - facing a very wide alley. Queen-sized bedroom. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Plus great closet space. Kitchen is recessed and features full-size appliances (but no dishwasher). Nearest laundry is within one block. PLEASE EMAIL for requirements and virtual tour. Please NO NOT text or call. RENT STABILIZED RENT IS $2,470.52.