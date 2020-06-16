349 Convent Avenue

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!
This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath. The spacious unit features a living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Microwave
Located on one of the most picturesque blocks in Upper Manhattan, in the heart of the Harlem-Hamilton Heights Historic District, the historic building has been fully restored with modern amenities including a laundry room and intercom.
Situated less than 1 block from the express trains at 145th St, you can get to Midtown in only 2 stops. City College, Historic Strivers Row, and St. Nicholas Park are just steps away. The 1 train and Columbia University are also within walking distance.
No Security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.
Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Email today to schedule an appointment!
-Rent advertised is net effective with 1 months free on a 11 month lease
-Photos are of similar unit
photos are of a similar unit
,Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom in a beautiful landmark Harlem building - NO FEE + 1 mo Free
This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath. The spacious unit features aliving/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Microwave
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
*By appointment only, occupancy starting 5/15/18
*Rent Advertised is net effectice with one month free on a 12 Month lease
**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit