Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

349 Convent Avenue

349 Convent Avenue · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

349 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath. The spacious unit features a living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.

Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Microwave

Located on one of the most picturesque blocks in Upper Manhattan, in the heart of the Harlem-Hamilton Heights Historic District, the historic building has been fully restored with modern amenities including a laundry room and intercom.

Situated less than 1 block from the express trains at 145th St, you can get to Midtown in only 2 stops. City College, Historic Strivers Row, and St. Nicholas Park are just steps away. The 1 train and Columbia University are also within walking distance.

No Security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.

Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Email today to schedule an appointment!

-Rent advertised is net effective with 1 months free on a 11 month lease

-Photos are of similar unit
photos are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Convent Avenue have any available units?
349 Convent Avenue has a unit available for $2,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 Convent Avenue have?
Some of 349 Convent Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Convent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
349 Convent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Convent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 349 Convent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 349 Convent Avenue offer parking?
No, 349 Convent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 349 Convent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Convent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Convent Avenue have a pool?
No, 349 Convent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 349 Convent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 349 Convent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Convent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Convent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
