349 Convent Avenue

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath. The spacious unit features a living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.



- New stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tiled bath + kitchen

- Microwave



Located on one of the most picturesque blocks in Upper Manhattan, in the heart of the Harlem-Hamilton Heights Historic District, the historic building has been fully restored with modern amenities including a laundry room and intercom.



Situated less than 1 block from the express trains at 145th St, you can get to Midtown in only 2 stops. City College, Historic Strivers Row, and St. Nicholas Park are just steps away. The 1 train and Columbia University are also within walking distance.



No Security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.



Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Email today to schedule an appointment!



-Rent advertised is net effective with 1 months free on a 11 month lease



-Photos are of similar unit

*By appointment only, occupancy starting 5/15/18

*Rent Advertised is net effectice with one month free on a 12 Month lease

**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit