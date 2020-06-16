Amenities
346 West 56th Street Apt 3C New York, NY 10019 - NOTE: Floor Plan is from a similar C line in the Building
This spacious 1 bed apt features hardwood floors through out, high 9.5 ft ceilings, renovated window kitchen, lots of cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and dish washer. The living room can fit a full size couch, coffee table and entertainment system. The bedroom faces the rear of the building, can fit a queen size bed and still have plenty of space to decor. Laundry in the basement. Board approval required.
The building is a short distance to Central Park, Time Warner Center, Morton Williams, coffee shops, Lincoln Center and tons of day and night entertainment. Trains A,C, B, D, 1, 9 N & R and buses M31, M57, M11, M20, M104 and M12 right out your door for your convenience. Getting around the city doesn't get any easier.
I live and specialize in the Midtown West neighborhood #mrmidtownwest