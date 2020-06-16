All apartments in New York
346 West 56th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

346 West 56th Street

346 West 56th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

346 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
346 West 56th Street Apt 3C New York, NY 10019 - NOTE: Floor Plan is from a similar C line in the Building

This spacious 1 bed apt features hardwood floors through out, high 9.5 ft ceilings, renovated window kitchen, lots of cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and dish washer. The living room can fit a full size couch, coffee table and entertainment system. The bedroom faces the rear of the building, can fit a queen size bed and still have plenty of space to decor. Laundry in the basement. Board approval required.

The building is a short distance to Central Park, Time Warner Center, Morton Williams, coffee shops, Lincoln Center and tons of day and night entertainment. Trains A,C, B, D, 1, 9 N & R and buses M31, M57, M11, M20, M104 and M12 right out your door for your convenience. Getting around the city doesn't get any easier.

I live and specialize in the Midtown West neighborhood #mrmidtownwest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 West 56th Street have any available units?
346 West 56th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 West 56th Street have?
Some of 346 West 56th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
346 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 346 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 346 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 346 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 346 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 346 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 346 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 346 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 West 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
