346 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment greets you with a burst of western sunshine. In the foyer area, there are two large closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the separate kitchen with full-size appliances and granite counter top. Next to the kitchen is a white tile bath. The living area can easily accommodate a large dining table, full-sized couch, coffee table, entertainment center and work desk. The windows are new and CitiQuiet. The ceilings are 10 feet high and there is a floor-to-ceiling, built-in book shelf.The bedroom fits a queen-sized bed, but not much furniture, and has a closet. The terrace, off the bedroom, is large enough for a table, chairs and bench. It's a lovely spot for alfresco dining, a morning coffee or for tending to greenery. There is a view of the Empire State Building spire.346 Lexington is a well-maintained, walk-up building with a view of the iconic Chrysler Building at its front door. This convenient location is right next to Grand Central Terminal and its subways, plus the downtown bus stops right on the block. Laundry options are plentiful with one right across the street. Restaurants, bars, cafes, Shake Shack, Momosan, grocery stores, shopping, gyms, Bryant Park and the East River Promenade are all nearby. Sorry, pets are not permitted. The apartment's furniture and furnishings are available for purchase.