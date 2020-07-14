All apartments in New York
Find more places like 346 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
346 Lexington Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

346 Lexington Avenue

346 Lexington Avenue · (917) 518-9485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

346 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment greets you with a burst of western sunshine. In the foyer area, there are two large closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the separate kitchen with full-size appliances and granite counter top. Next to the kitchen is a white tile bath. The living area can easily accommodate a large dining table, full-sized couch, coffee table, entertainment center and work desk. The windows are new and CitiQuiet. The ceilings are 10 feet high and there is a floor-to-ceiling, built-in book shelf.The bedroom fits a queen-sized bed, but not much furniture, and has a closet. The terrace, off the bedroom, is large enough for a table, chairs and bench. It's a lovely spot for alfresco dining, a morning coffee or for tending to greenery. There is a view of the Empire State Building spire.346 Lexington is a well-maintained, walk-up building with a view of the iconic Chrysler Building at its front door. This convenient location is right next to Grand Central Terminal and its subways, plus the downtown bus stops right on the block. Laundry options are plentiful with one right across the street. Restaurants, bars, cafes, Shake Shack, Momosan, grocery stores, shopping, gyms, Bryant Park and the East River Promenade are all nearby. Sorry, pets are not permitted. The apartment's furniture and furnishings are available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
346 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 346 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
346 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 346 Lexington Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity