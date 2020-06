Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

NO FEE! PERFECT SHARE APARTMENT! A true 3-bedroom WITH a living room! Floor-through, 2nd floor apartment with 3 queen-sized bedrooms, separate living room, open kitchen, generous closet space (every room has a closet and there's an additional closet in the hall) and 2 bathrooms. Convenient 3-unit building in Chelsea/Hudson Yards and very close to Midtown and major transportation including Penn Station and Port Authority. Won't last!!