Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

334 East 6th Street

334 East 6th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment is accented by beautiful exposed brick and hardwood floors. Apartment features a private garden, a washer & dryer, marble bathroom and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Available for September 1st occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call for an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 East 6th Street have any available units?
334 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 East 6th Street have?
Some of 334 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 334 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 334 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
