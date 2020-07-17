334 E 100TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Renovated 3 bedroom with two marble baths, hardwood floors, washer & dryer unit,and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. High ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for July 1st occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.