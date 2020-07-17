All apartments in New York
334 E 100TH ST.
334 E 100TH ST.

334 East 100th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 East 100th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated 3 bedroom with two marble baths, hardwood floors, washer & dryer unit,and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. High ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for July 1st occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 E 100TH ST. have any available units?
334 E 100TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 E 100TH ST. have?
Some of 334 E 100TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 E 100TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
334 E 100TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 E 100TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 334 E 100TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 E 100TH ST. offer parking?
No, 334 E 100TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 334 E 100TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 E 100TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 E 100TH ST. have a pool?
No, 334 E 100TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 334 E 100TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 334 E 100TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 334 E 100TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 E 100TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
