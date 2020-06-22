330 East 49th Street

Amenities

Hurry. Available July 1st, 2020. This unit wont last. The minute you walk in this apartment, you feel the coziness and good vibes. Beautiful and spacious renovated studio with a private entrance but yet with access to all the luxury building amenities of the Beekman East Condominium such as 24-hour doorman live-in super, on-site laundry, bike room and underground garage in the building (additional cost for parking paid directly to the Parking management Co.) The space is large enough to be separated for a living room and bedroom sections with plenty of closets floor to ceiling and modern flooring throughout and both natural light and LED lights. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator and gas stove. The kitchen was completely renovated and the bathroom has a soaking bathtub.The building provides heating, air conditioning, and water. Gas, electricity, cable, and internet are not included. Conveniently located in Midtown East on East 49 Street. Close to Grand Central station (4,5,6, E, F trains), Lexington Avenue (E, M,6), United Nations Headquarters, Post Office, health clubs, minutes from FDR, and a 15-minute stroll to 30 Rockefeller Center. The tenant must pay a one-time $1,210 board application fee but will be reimbursed this amount during the last month on a 2-year lease. Reimbursement is not applicable on a one-year lease. No pets.Contact agent: Daniel Rodriguez-Iturbe or Svetlana Shushkovsky (Lion Team) for more info. KW241210