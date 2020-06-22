All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:11 PM

330 East 49th Street

330 E 49th St · (646) 621-9881
Location

330 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Hurry. Available July 1st, 2020. This unit wont last. The minute you walk in this apartment, you feel the coziness and good vibes. Beautiful and spacious renovated studio with a private entrance but yet with access to all the luxury building amenities of the Beekman East Condominium such as 24-hour doorman live-in super, on-site laundry, bike room and underground garage in the building (additional cost for parking paid directly to the Parking management Co.) The space is large enough to be separated for a living room and bedroom sections with plenty of closets floor to ceiling and modern flooring throughout and both natural light and LED lights. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator and gas stove. The kitchen was completely renovated and the bathroom has a soaking bathtub.The building provides heating, air conditioning, and water. Gas, electricity, cable, and internet are not included. Conveniently located in Midtown East on East 49 Street. Close to Grand Central station (4,5,6, E, F trains), Lexington Avenue (E, M,6), United Nations Headquarters, Post Office, health clubs, minutes from FDR, and a 15-minute stroll to 30 Rockefeller Center. The tenant must pay a one-time $1,210 board application fee but will be reimbursed this amount during the last month on a 2-year lease. Reimbursement is not applicable on a one-year lease. No pets.Contact agent: Daniel Rodriguez-Iturbe or Svetlana Shushkovsky (Lion Team) for more info. KW241210

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 49th Street have any available units?
330 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 49th Street have?
Some of 330 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
