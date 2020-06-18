329 West 42nd street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

Top of the line 1 bedroom unit in Hells Kitchen. You will be amazed with the floor to ceilings windows, breathtaking views of the City Hudson River. The appliances are all brand new, gut renovated.As soon as you walk into this apartment, the amount of natural light will brighten your mood and create amazing vibes. The high ceilings will make the apartment feel even more open and spacious.This is a 24/7 Luxury Doorman Building, washer/dryer in unit, brand new gym, swimming pool, rooftop, and business lounge! Pets are allowed, no weight restriction- Guarantors accepted as well!Feel free to contact for a private showing.