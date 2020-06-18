All apartments in New York
329 West 42nd street
329 West 42nd street

329 West 42nd Street · (516) 661-4535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

329 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
Top of the line 1 bedroom unit in Hells Kitchen. You will be amazed with the floor to ceilings windows, breathtaking views of the City Hudson River. The appliances are all brand new, gut renovated.As soon as you walk into this apartment, the amount of natural light will brighten your mood and create amazing vibes. The high ceilings will make the apartment feel even more open and spacious.This is a 24/7 Luxury Doorman Building, washer/dryer in unit, brand new gym, swimming pool, rooftop, and business lounge! Pets are allowed, no weight restriction- Guarantors accepted as well!Feel free to contact for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 West 42nd street have any available units?
329 West 42nd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 West 42nd street have?
Some of 329 West 42nd street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 West 42nd street currently offering any rent specials?
329 West 42nd street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 West 42nd street pet-friendly?
No, 329 West 42nd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 329 West 42nd street offer parking?
Yes, 329 West 42nd street does offer parking.
Does 329 West 42nd street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 West 42nd street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 West 42nd street have a pool?
Yes, 329 West 42nd street has a pool.
Does 329 West 42nd street have accessible units?
No, 329 West 42nd street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 West 42nd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 West 42nd street has units with dishwashers.
