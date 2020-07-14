All apartments in New York
325 West 45th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

325 West 45th Street

325 West 45th Street · (914) 419-1775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
This pre-war doorman building is offering excellent deals! It has immaculately clean hallways & elevator service, spacious apartments, a recently renovated lobby, package room, a landscaped roof deck (with it's panoramic views of the City), laundry facilities in the basement, bike room, storage area, live in super & porter.- High beamed ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, very large closets, ample natural light in oversized roomsHell's Kitchen/Clinton is becoming one of NYC's hottest neighborhoods! Come get your new apartment today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 West 45th Street have any available units?
325 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 West 45th Street have?
Some of 325 West 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 325 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 325 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 325 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
