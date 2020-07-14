325 West 45th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

This pre-war doorman building is offering excellent deals! It has immaculately clean hallways & elevator service, spacious apartments, a recently renovated lobby, package room, a landscaped roof deck (with it's panoramic views of the City), laundry facilities in the basement, bike room, storage area, live in super & porter.- High beamed ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, very large closets, ample natural light in oversized roomsHell's Kitchen/Clinton is becoming one of NYC's hottest neighborhoods! Come get your new apartment today!!!