320 West 78th Street

This beautiful townhouse was designed by I.M. Pei-trained architects Ogawa Depardon, whose work has been widely published in magazines such as Interior Design Magazine, New York Times Home Section and Metropolitan Home. In the townhouse's gut renovation, everything was rebuilt and redesigned and only the front landmark facade remains.THE RESIDENCEPerfect for comfortable living and elegant entertaining-this home boats the best of town house living with a loft- like feeling.The home's interiors are light and airy. There is a wonderful feeling of volume from oversized windows, warm woods and translucent glass. The stoop leads to the garden floor with a double height living room. A back wall of double height custom wood windows and doors wash light and warmth across the floor. The open chef's kitchen can be enclosed with sliding translucent fiberglass panels. A Gaggenau range, Wolf oven, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and wine refrigerator complement the Caesarstone counters and custom curled white oak cabinetry. The living room has a wood burning fireplace surrounded by built-in storage and almost 20 feet of windows overlooking a garden with two shady trees and an adjustable basketball hoop.An elevator and a steel and glass stair railing lead up to the second floor with natural light and open space for entertaining. The space is ringed by a wood burning limestone fireplace, views of the garden through the double height windows and a wet bar.The third floor houses the luxurious master suite. There is a dressing area and spa bathroom with La Torre double sinks and a huge double shower with a rain showerhead and soaking tub. The bedroom opens to a separate den and then to a large office with bay windows, sliding translucent doors and built-in file cabinets.On the fourth floor, a double heighted open space with a skylight above ties together two large bedrooms, one with a terrace overlooking the garden. The modern bathroom provides double sinks and a deep soaking tub.The fifth floor houses a fourth large bedroom, large bathroom with rain shower and bedroom/gym with its own wet bar and terrace overlooking the garden. A rooftop deck commands views of the Hudson and offers outlets perfect for entertaining or reading and relaxing. The windowed basement was excavated and now offers a finished playroom, laundry room/bathroom, bike storage with access to the street and huge storage/ mechanicals room. The house is wired for music, internet access and security.NEIGHBORHOODThis special house is less than a half a block from Riverside park with its gorgeous running paths by the river, boat docks and riverside cafes, playgrounds and basketball courts. It is also so close to the easiest public transportation, fabulous shops and restaurants and many great school options. The location really cannot be beat!