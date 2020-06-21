All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

320 West 78th Street

320 West 78th Street · (212) 588-5606
Location

320 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
This beautiful townhouse was designed by I.M. Pei-trained architects Ogawa Depardon, whose work has been widely published in magazines such as Interior Design Magazine, New York Times Home Section and Metropolitan Home. In the townhouse's gut renovation, everything was rebuilt and redesigned and only the front landmark facade remains.THE RESIDENCEPerfect for comfortable living and elegant entertaining-this home boats the best of town house living with a loft- like feeling.The home's interiors are light and airy. There is a wonderful feeling of volume from oversized windows, warm woods and translucent glass. The stoop leads to the garden floor with a double height living room. A back wall of double height custom wood windows and doors wash light and warmth across the floor. The open chef's kitchen can be enclosed with sliding translucent fiberglass panels. A Gaggenau range, Wolf oven, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and wine refrigerator complement the Caesarstone counters and custom curled white oak cabinetry. The living room has a wood burning fireplace surrounded by built-in storage and almost 20 feet of windows overlooking a garden with two shady trees and an adjustable basketball hoop.An elevator and a steel and glass stair railing lead up to the second floor with natural light and open space for entertaining. The space is ringed by a wood burning limestone fireplace, views of the garden through the double height windows and a wet bar.The third floor houses the luxurious master suite. There is a dressing area and spa bathroom with La Torre double sinks and a huge double shower with a rain showerhead and soaking tub. The bedroom opens to a separate den and then to a large office with bay windows, sliding translucent doors and built-in file cabinets.On the fourth floor, a double heighted open space with a skylight above ties together two large bedrooms, one with a terrace overlooking the garden. The modern bathroom provides double sinks and a deep soaking tub.The fifth floor houses a fourth large bedroom, large bathroom with rain shower and bedroom/gym with its own wet bar and terrace overlooking the garden. A rooftop deck commands views of the Hudson and offers outlets perfect for entertaining or reading and relaxing. The windowed basement was excavated and now offers a finished playroom, laundry room/bathroom, bike storage with access to the street and huge storage/ mechanicals room. The house is wired for music, internet access and security.NEIGHBORHOODThis special house is less than a half a block from Riverside park with its gorgeous running paths by the river, boat docks and riverside cafes, playgrounds and basketball courts. It is also so close to the easiest public transportation, fabulous shops and restaurants and many great school options. The location really cannot be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 78th Street have any available units?
320 West 78th Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 West 78th Street have?
Some of 320 West 78th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 West 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 West 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
