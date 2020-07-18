Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Offered Furnished or Unfurnished. A private elevator opens to reveal a full floor, four bedroom home spanning nearly 2,000 square feet of GUT RENOVATED perfection. With high ceilings and turn of the century facade, this is townhouse living without the stairs! Wide-plank oak hardwood floors create a light and chic home. The expansive 24-foot wide living area is accented by the beauty of the trees just beyond the windows. In addition, a working fireplace adds prewar charm and a dedicated laundry room makes this one of the finest homes in South Harlem.



The large kitchen provides substantial storage and a natural gathering space for entertaining. Kitchen details include white quartz countertops with a deep gray, ceramic tile backsplash, Miele and Viking appliance package, and Grohe fixtures.



The master bedroom offers an en-suite bath with floor-to-ceiling marble, linen closet, a glass enclosed rain shower and a custom double sink and vanity. The second and third bedrooms offer large spaces and ample closets. A huge second bathroom with a marble capped, double-vanity and tub/shower combination complete with handheld shower wand.



The fourth bedroom boasts a modern, glass framed "barn-door" sliding door with built-in bed/desk system.



By combining two side by side townhouses, 320 West 115th Street has been reimagined into an exclusive boutique condominium offering only six homes. This prime location offers the tranquility of a brownstone block but sits less than 150 feet from the vibrant restaurants and amenities on Frederick Douglass. Moments from Morningside and Central Park and around the corner from the B/C train(with easy access to the express A/D), residents at 320 West 115th enjoy convenience and luxury. Services include a virtual doorman for package delivery, park facing roof deck with grilling station, resident bicycle storage, and exercise room.



Please reach out anytime to schedule a showing.

#keepkrantzing