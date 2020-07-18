All apartments in New York
Find more places like 320 West 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
320 West 115th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

320 West 115th Street

320 West 115th Street · (212) 521-5781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

320 West 115th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3FL · Avail. now

$9,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Offered Furnished or Unfurnished. A private elevator opens to reveal a full floor, four bedroom home spanning nearly 2,000 square feet of GUT RENOVATED perfection. With high ceilings and turn of the century facade, this is townhouse living without the stairs! Wide-plank oak hardwood floors create a light and chic home. The expansive 24-foot wide living area is accented by the beauty of the trees just beyond the windows. In addition, a working fireplace adds prewar charm and a dedicated laundry room makes this one of the finest homes in South Harlem.

The large kitchen provides substantial storage and a natural gathering space for entertaining. Kitchen details include white quartz countertops with a deep gray, ceramic tile backsplash, Miele and Viking appliance package, and Grohe fixtures.

The master bedroom offers an en-suite bath with floor-to-ceiling marble, linen closet, a glass enclosed rain shower and a custom double sink and vanity. The second and third bedrooms offer large spaces and ample closets. A huge second bathroom with a marble capped, double-vanity and tub/shower combination complete with handheld shower wand.

The fourth bedroom boasts a modern, glass framed "barn-door" sliding door with built-in bed/desk system.

By combining two side by side townhouses, 320 West 115th Street has been reimagined into an exclusive boutique condominium offering only six homes. This prime location offers the tranquility of a brownstone block but sits less than 150 feet from the vibrant restaurants and amenities on Frederick Douglass. Moments from Morningside and Central Park and around the corner from the B/C train(with easy access to the express A/D), residents at 320 West 115th enjoy convenience and luxury. Services include a virtual doorman for package delivery, park facing roof deck with grilling station, resident bicycle storage, and exercise room.

Please reach out anytime to schedule a showing.
#keepkrantzing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 115th Street have any available units?
320 West 115th Street has a unit available for $9,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 West 115th Street have?
Some of 320 West 115th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 West 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 115th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 115th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 West 115th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 West 115th Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 115th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 West 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 115th Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 115th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 West 115th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 320 West 115th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity