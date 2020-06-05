All apartments in New York
314 West 94th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

314 West 94th Street

314 West 94th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible opportunity to rent this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pre-war home just off Riverside Park at The Vancouver Condominium. Apartment features include high ceilings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, exposed brick, re-finished original flooring, A/C units in every room and tons of storage. All this on a tree-lined street off Riverside Park and less than 2 blocks from the express subway entrance on 94th and Broadway. The Vancouver is a boutique pre-war building with live-in super and laundry. Sorry no pets.,Incredible opportunity to rent this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pre-war home just off Riverside Park at The Vancouver Condominium. Apartment features include high ceilings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, exposed brick, re-finished original flooring, A/C units in every room and tons of storage. All this on a tree-lined street off Riverside Park and less than 2 blocks from the express subway entrance on 94th and Broadway. The Vancouver is a boutique pre-war building with live-in super and laundry. Sorry - no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 West 94th Street have any available units?
314 West 94th Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 314 West 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 West 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 West 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 West 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 314 West 94th Street offer parking?
No, 314 West 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 West 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 West 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 West 94th Street have a pool?
No, 314 West 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 West 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 314 West 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 West 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 West 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 West 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 West 94th Street has units with air conditioning.
