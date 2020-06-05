314 West 94th Street

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pre-war home just off Riverside Park at The Vancouver Condominium. Apartment features include high ceilings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, exposed brick, re-finished original flooring, A/C units in every room and tons of storage. All this on a tree-lined street off Riverside Park and less than 2 blocks from the express subway entrance on 94th and Broadway. The Vancouver is a boutique pre-war building with live-in super and laundry. Sorry - no pets.