All apartments in New York
Find more places like 314 West 100th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
314 West 100th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

314 West 100th Street

314 West 100th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

314 West 100th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
Beautiful Prewar 2 Bedroom with WASHER DRYER in unit just steps from Riverside Park. Many pre-war details throughout, including 14 foot ceilings, French Doors, beautiful hard wood floors and moldings. Modern kitchen with high end appliances including dishwasher. Large windows facing south over a quiet courtyard. Basement storage available. Building features a live-in super, bike room, and gorgeous roof deck. Convenient to public transportation and shopping. Available immediately upon very easy condo approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 West 100th Street have any available units?
314 West 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 West 100th Street have?
Some of 314 West 100th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 West 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 West 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 314 West 100th Street offer parking?
No, 314 West 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 West 100th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 314 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 314 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 West 100th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College