311 E 80 STREET 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

311 E 80 STREET 1

311 E 80th St · (929) 293-5223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Fully renovated Studio E 80th Street - Property Id: 215933

This apartment has everything you need. You would only be tiny steps away from all of it. grocery stores, Restaurants, gym, Subway, and MORE! This studio has a fabulous gourmet eat in kitchen. Beautiful wooden floors. High ceilings. ALL NEWLY RENOVATED Come and see this magnificent apartment for yourself and schedule a viewing today! Not what you are looking for? Don't hesitate to contact me for more info and special request to help find your dream apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215933
Property Id 215933

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5535408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have any available units?
311 E 80 STREET 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have?
Some of 311 E 80 STREET 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 E 80 STREET 1 currently offering any rent specials?
311 E 80 STREET 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E 80 STREET 1 pet-friendly?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 offer parking?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 does not offer parking.
Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have a pool?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 does not have a pool.
Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have accessible units?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E 80 STREET 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E 80 STREET 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
