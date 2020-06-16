311 E 80 STREET 1

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated gym some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Fully renovated Studio E 80th Street - Property Id: 215933



This apartment has everything you need. You would only be tiny steps away from all of it. grocery stores, Restaurants, gym, Subway, and MORE! This studio has a fabulous gourmet eat in kitchen. Beautiful wooden floors. High ceilings. ALL NEWLY RENOVATED Come and see this magnificent apartment for yourself and schedule a viewing today! Not what you are looking for? Don't hesitate to contact me for more info and special request to help find your dream apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215933

Property Id 215933



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5535408)