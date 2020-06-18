310 W 38TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse doorman elevator gym green community parking pool bike storage garage internet access lobby rent controlled valet service yoga

HUGE STUDIO WITH SEPARATE QUEEN SIZE HOME OFFICE , beautiful custom kitchen with pantry, vented full size washer and dryer, stainless steel GE Caf appliances, bamboo plank floors, crazy custom closets, RENT STABILIZED LEASE, pool, lounge, fitness center, yoga room, LEED CERTIFIED, 24 parking garage available.BUILDING FEATURES:Welcome Home: An impressive entrance faade with marble and stone lobby featuring a wood coffered ceiling and cantilevered entrance marquis. Elegant corridors with satin nickel hardware, custom alabaster ceiling lights, wall sconces, crown, chair rail and base moldings with framed apartment entry doors.Additional Facilities: Lounge with kitchen and terrace, Yoga Room, two furnished landscaped roof decks.Security: 24-hour doormen and service entrance with package room and delivery escortFitness and Fun: Fully equipped fitness center with closed circuit TV security; custom-designed children's playroom and marble lap pool.Convenience: Top of the line passenger elevators and separate service elevator. Also Available: Media and conference room, 24 hour parking garage, and Zipcar. APARTMENT FEATURES:Washer and Dryer in Every Apartment: The ultimate lifestyle feature is a full-size vented washer/dryer in every apartment.Designer Kitchens: Kitchens with natural granite countertops, full backsplashes and matching granite floors. Brushed Stainless Steel cabinet hardware. Floor-to-ceiling pantry with glass doors in most kitchens. Italian kitchen cabinets by Scavolini.Top of the Line Appliances: State of the art GE CafeTM Professional Series, *Energy Star appliances that offer the look and feel of a modern stainless steel restaurant quality kitchen, including dishwasher with automatic liquid detergent dispenser for every load; 5 burner self-cleaning gas range with upper and lower ovens; matching over-the-range microwave oven; side-by-side counter depth refrigerator with slide-out spill-proof shelves and built-in ice maker and water dispenser.Luxury Bathrooms: Marble bathrooms with porcelain sinks, featuring recessed, tri-view mirrored medicine cabinets and satin nickel hardware and trim.Space: An abundance of closets in every apartment and many with walk-in closets. 9-foot- ceilings; 8-foot- doors with satin nickel hardware.Security and Safety: Individual apartment private intercom system to doormen, service entrance and garag lsr262986