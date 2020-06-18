All apartments in New York
310 W 38TH ST.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

310 W 38TH ST.

310 West 38th Street · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
rent controlled
valet service
yoga
HUGE STUDIO WITH SEPARATE QUEEN SIZE HOME OFFICE , beautiful custom kitchen with pantry, vented full size washer and dryer, stainless steel GE Caf appliances, bamboo plank floors, crazy custom closets, RENT STABILIZED LEASE, pool, lounge, fitness center, yoga room, LEED CERTIFIED, 24 parking garage available.BUILDING FEATURES:Welcome Home: An impressive entrance faade with marble and stone lobby featuring a wood coffered ceiling and cantilevered entrance marquis. Elegant corridors with satin nickel hardware, custom alabaster ceiling lights, wall sconces, crown, chair rail and base moldings with framed apartment entry doors.Additional Facilities: Lounge with kitchen and terrace, Yoga Room, two furnished landscaped roof decks.Security: 24-hour doormen and service entrance with package room and delivery escortFitness and Fun: Fully equipped fitness center with closed circuit TV security; custom-designed children's playroom and marble lap pool.Convenience: Top of the line passenger elevators and separate service elevator. Also Available: Media and conference room, 24 hour parking garage, and Zipcar. APARTMENT FEATURES:Washer and Dryer in Every Apartment: The ultimate lifestyle feature is a full-size vented washer/dryer in every apartment.Designer Kitchens: Kitchens with natural granite countertops, full backsplashes and matching granite floors. Brushed Stainless Steel cabinet hardware. Floor-to-ceiling pantry with glass doors in most kitchens. Italian kitchen cabinets by Scavolini.Top of the Line Appliances: State of the art GE CafeTM Professional Series, *Energy Star appliances that offer the look and feel of a modern stainless steel restaurant quality kitchen, including dishwasher with automatic liquid detergent dispenser for every load; 5 burner self-cleaning gas range with upper and lower ovens; matching over-the-range microwave oven; side-by-side counter depth refrigerator with slide-out spill-proof shelves and built-in ice maker and water dispenser.Luxury Bathrooms: Marble bathrooms with porcelain sinks, featuring recessed, tri-view mirrored medicine cabinets and satin nickel hardware and trim.Space: An abundance of closets in every apartment and many with walk-in closets. 9-foot- ceilings; 8-foot- doors with satin nickel hardware.Security and Safety: Individual apartment private intercom system to doormen, service entrance and garag lsr262986

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W 38TH ST. have any available units?
310 W 38TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W 38TH ST. have?
Some of 310 W 38TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W 38TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
310 W 38TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W 38TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 310 W 38TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 W 38TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 310 W 38TH ST. does offer parking.
Does 310 W 38TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 W 38TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W 38TH ST. have a pool?
Yes, 310 W 38TH ST. has a pool.
Does 310 W 38TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 310 W 38TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W 38TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W 38TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
