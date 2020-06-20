All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

310 East 53rd Street

310 East 53rd Street · (646) 978-5893
Location

310 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-A · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Fully FURNISHED HIGH END DESIGNER RENTAL at the Award winning Macklowe building, 310 East 53rd Street.

Ten-foot ceilings and gleaming oak plank flooring run throughout this 1,603-square-foot home, while floor-to-ceiling windows surround the northern, eastern and southern exposures, bathing every room in spectacular views and sunlight. The expansive great room begs to entertain and offers a peek of the East River. The outdoor space provides the perfect location for morning coffee or after dinner drinks. Chefs will love the spectacular windowed kitchen featuring Carrera marble countertops and sleek cabinetry alongside a full complement of impressive appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Gaggenau cooktops, and Thermador oven and dishwasher.

The desirable split bedroom layout places the two large bedroom suites at opposite ends of the home for maximum privacy. The master suite boasts northern views, a large closet and an absolutely serene en suite marble bathroom with dual sink vanity, deep soaking tub and separate shower. The secondary suite is equally impressive with windows to the southeast capturing picture-perfect views. Literally no detail was overlooked in this stunning Midtown home. A new in-unit washer-dryer, foyer closet and powder room add convenience, while the Sony Bravia 4K Tv, Playstation and Bose centralized sound system are in the living area and master, central air, custom lighting and ultra high end tvs and Poltrona Frau furniture make for an incredible lifestyle.

Three Ten is a sought-after modern luxury building in the heart of Turtle Bay/Midtown East. Residents of the pet-friendly building enjoy full-time doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, central laundry, bike room, storage and a gorgeous roof deck. Set in this vibrant, accessible neighborhood, the city's best dining, shopping and attractions are at your doorstep, and transportation is effortless with E, M/F, 4/5/6 and N/Q/R/W trains all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 53rd Street have any available units?
310 East 53rd Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 310 East 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 East 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 East 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 East 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 310 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 East 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 East 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
