Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Fully FURNISHED HIGH END DESIGNER RENTAL at the Award winning Macklowe building, 310 East 53rd Street.



Ten-foot ceilings and gleaming oak plank flooring run throughout this 1,603-square-foot home, while floor-to-ceiling windows surround the northern, eastern and southern exposures, bathing every room in spectacular views and sunlight. The expansive great room begs to entertain and offers a peek of the East River. The outdoor space provides the perfect location for morning coffee or after dinner drinks. Chefs will love the spectacular windowed kitchen featuring Carrera marble countertops and sleek cabinetry alongside a full complement of impressive appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Gaggenau cooktops, and Thermador oven and dishwasher.



The desirable split bedroom layout places the two large bedroom suites at opposite ends of the home for maximum privacy. The master suite boasts northern views, a large closet and an absolutely serene en suite marble bathroom with dual sink vanity, deep soaking tub and separate shower. The secondary suite is equally impressive with windows to the southeast capturing picture-perfect views. Literally no detail was overlooked in this stunning Midtown home. A new in-unit washer-dryer, foyer closet and powder room add convenience, while the Sony Bravia 4K Tv, Playstation and Bose centralized sound system are in the living area and master, central air, custom lighting and ultra high end tvs and Poltrona Frau furniture make for an incredible lifestyle.



Three Ten is a sought-after modern luxury building in the heart of Turtle Bay/Midtown East. Residents of the pet-friendly building enjoy full-time doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, central laundry, bike room, storage and a gorgeous roof deck. Set in this vibrant, accessible neighborhood, the city's best dining, shopping and attractions are at your doorstep, and transportation is effortless with E, M/F, 4/5/6 and N/Q/R/W trains all within reach.