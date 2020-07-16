31 Saint Marks Place

Amenities

This bright one-bedroom situated on storied Saint Marks Place draws energy from the neighborhood and serenity from the lush green tree tops just outside the window. High ceilings and hardwood floors give it a classic feel, while three crawl spaces for storage and in-unit washer & dryer offer unbeatable convenience. Kitchen updates include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and the beautifully renovated bathroom boasts a modern stall shower with sliding glass doors and vanity with ample storage.



This five-floor walk up might be pre-war, but punk rock was born right outside the door. Equipped with Butterfly MX Virtual Systems to ensure safety and assist with deliveries.



Building is situated on a charming block between 2nd and 3rd avenues. Nearby trains: 4,5,6, N, R, Q and F



Neighborhood bragging rights include cheap-eats capitol of Manhattan, with The Mermaid Inn,

Spot Dessert Bar, and Gyu-Kaku Japanese Bbq all within blocks; equidistance from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Trader Joe's Wine, proximity to Tompkins Square Park; convenience shopping like Kmart and Target; and great places to hear music like Arlene's Grocery and Pianos, and see downtown theater, like LaMama, Theater for the New City, and St. Mark's Church.



4,5,6, N,R,Q and, F lines.



Price is net-effective based on $3,000 gross and 1 month free on 12-month lease.



*Photos are representative of finishes and layout from unit one floor below, virtually staged.