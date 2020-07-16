All apartments in New York
31 Saint Marks Place

31 Saint Mark's Place · (646) 688-6617
Location

31 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
media room
This bright one-bedroom situated on storied Saint Marks Place draws energy from the neighborhood and serenity from the lush green tree tops just outside the window. High ceilings and hardwood floors give it a classic feel, while three crawl spaces for storage and in-unit washer & dryer offer unbeatable convenience. Kitchen updates include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and the beautifully renovated bathroom boasts a modern stall shower with sliding glass doors and vanity with ample storage.

This five-floor walk up might be pre-war, but punk rock was born right outside the door. Equipped with Butterfly MX Virtual Systems to ensure safety and assist with deliveries.

Building is situated on a charming block between 2nd and 3rd avenues. Nearby trains: 4,5,6, N, R, Q and F

Apartment Features:
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Queen-sized bedroom
High ceilings
Modern stall showers with sliding glass doors
Premium wide-plank hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
- Granite countertops

Building Features:
ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman System great for packages and deliveries
Charming block
Centrally located to all of the East Village's best dining and shopping

Neighborhood bragging rights include cheap-eats capitol of Manhattan, with The Mermaid Inn,
Spot Dessert Bar, and Gyu-Kaku Japanese Bbq all within blocks; equidistance from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Trader Joe's Wine, proximity to Tompkins Square Park; convenience shopping like Kmart and Target; and great places to hear music like Arlene's Grocery and Pianos, and see downtown theater, like LaMama, Theater for the New City, and St. Mark's Church.

4,5,6, N,R,Q and, F lines.

Price is net-effective based on $3,000 gross and 1 month free on 12-month lease.

*Photos are representative of finishes and layout from unit one floor below, virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
31 Saint Marks Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Saint Marks Place have?
Some of 31 Saint Marks Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Saint Marks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Saint Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 31 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 31 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Saint Marks Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 31 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 31 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Saint Marks Place has units with dishwashers.
