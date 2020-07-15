Amenities

Your fashionable West Village home you have been dreaming about by the Hudson River and Pier 45 and Pier 46 offers the best of the downtown trendy lifestyle at your fingertips. The generous and versatile corner studio layout with 9 foot ceilings and hardwood floors features a sleeping alcove by the window with a sizeable living and dining area highlighted by the exposed red brick decorative fireplace. The convenient kitchen boasts a stainless steel LG fridge and roomy cabinet storage adjacent to the aesthetically pleasing exposed red brick. Full-size marble bathroom, large closet in foyer and three windows complete this picturesque setting.



304 West 10th Street is across the street from Hudson River Greenway for morning and evening runs or bike rides. Pier 45 is your plush green backyard with a large grassy knoll and stunning river views while Pier 46 welcomes athletics on the AstroTurf with fishing encouraged. Pier 40 is also nearby with a plethora of outdoor activities including sports, boat excursions, kayaking, rowing and trapeze. The beat of downtown is omnipresent with restaurants, shops, cafes and nightlife all around and the 1 subway stop at Christopher Street.