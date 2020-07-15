All apartments in New York
304 West 10th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

304 West 10th Street

304 West 10th Street · (212) 381-4225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE
NO PETS
Available immediately pending easy approval

Your fashionable West Village home you have been dreaming about by the Hudson River and Pier 45 and Pier 46 offers the best of the downtown trendy lifestyle at your fingertips. The generous and versatile corner studio layout with 9 foot ceilings and hardwood floors features a sleeping alcove by the window with a sizeable living and dining area highlighted by the exposed red brick decorative fireplace. The convenient kitchen boasts a stainless steel LG fridge and roomy cabinet storage adjacent to the aesthetically pleasing exposed red brick. Full-size marble bathroom, large closet in foyer and three windows complete this picturesque setting.

304 West 10th Street is across the street from Hudson River Greenway for morning and evening runs or bike rides. Pier 45 is your plush green backyard with a large grassy knoll and stunning river views while Pier 46 welcomes athletics on the AstroTurf with fishing encouraged. Pier 40 is also nearby with a plethora of outdoor activities including sports, boat excursions, kayaking, rowing and trapeze. The beat of downtown is omnipresent with restaurants, shops, cafes and nightlife all around and the 1 subway stop at Christopher Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West 10th Street have any available units?
304 West 10th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 West 10th Street have?
Some of 304 West 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 304 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 304 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
