Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

304 East 49th Street

304 East 49th Street · (917) 892-7622
Location

304 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Glorious Brand new home, close to Grand Central! Only two units left. Hurry up! Call me Enormous rooms, hardwood flooring, both rooms filled with natural light. Renovated separate kitchen with a dishwasher and full size appliances. Very quiet bedroom, filled with natural light. Open kitchen and a spacious living room - a great place to throw a party. Pets are OK. The building is located in the most desired area of Manhattan close to the Park, stores, exclusive restaurants and transportation. Showings are by appointment only! call/text Ekaterina 718*879*0234

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East 49th Street have any available units?
304 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 East 49th Street have?
Some of 304 East 49th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 304 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 304 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 304 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 East 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
