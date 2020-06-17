304 East 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Glorious Brand new home, close to Grand Central! Only two units left. Hurry up! Call me Enormous rooms, hardwood flooring, both rooms filled with natural light. Renovated separate kitchen with a dishwasher and full size appliances. Very quiet bedroom, filled with natural light. Open kitchen and a spacious living room - a great place to throw a party. Pets are OK. The building is located in the most desired area of Manhattan close to the Park, stores, exclusive restaurants and transportation. Showings are by appointment only! call/text Ekaterina 718*879*0234