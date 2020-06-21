All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 10th Ave G12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 10th Ave G12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

301 10th Ave G12

301 10th Avenue · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G12 · Avail. now

$5,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA in a Doorman Building - Property Id: 294052

Available Immediately~West Chelsea

****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****

This is an incredible 2BR/2BA+W/D in unit. The apartment features solid oak hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, natural quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash in the kitchen, imported Italian porcelain tile baths, Individual room heating and cooling system.

*Listed rent is the net effective rent with one month free on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $5695

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294052
Property Id 294052

(RLNE5832659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 10th Ave G12 have any available units?
301 10th Ave G12 has a unit available for $5,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 10th Ave G12 have?
Some of 301 10th Ave G12's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 10th Ave G12 currently offering any rent specials?
301 10th Ave G12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 10th Ave G12 pet-friendly?
No, 301 10th Ave G12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 10th Ave G12 offer parking?
No, 301 10th Ave G12 does not offer parking.
Does 301 10th Ave G12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 10th Ave G12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 10th Ave G12 have a pool?
No, 301 10th Ave G12 does not have a pool.
Does 301 10th Ave G12 have accessible units?
No, 301 10th Ave G12 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 10th Ave G12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 10th Ave G12 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 10th Ave G12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity