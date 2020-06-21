301 10th Ave G12

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym doorman

Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA in a Doorman Building - Property Id: 294052



Available Immediately~West Chelsea



****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****



This is an incredible 2BR/2BA+W/D in unit. The apartment features solid oak hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, natural quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash in the kitchen, imported Italian porcelain tile baths, Individual room heating and cooling system.



*Listed rent is the net effective rent with one month free on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $5695



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294052

