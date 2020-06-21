301 10th Ave G12

Amenities
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA in a Doorman Building - Property Id: 294052
Available Immediately~West Chelsea
****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****
This is an incredible 2BR/2BA+W/D in unit. The apartment features solid oak hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, natural quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash in the kitchen, imported Italian porcelain tile baths, Individual room heating and cooling system.
*Listed rent is the net effective rent with one month free on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $5695
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
