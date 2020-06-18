All apartments in New York
300 East 30th Street.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

300 East 30th Street

300 East 30th Street · (917) 977-1945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this spacious well renovated studio in one of Murray Hill's most coveted full service condominiums. This home enjoys a spacious and efficient layout with floor to ceiling windows throughout the apartment as well as Northern exposure with sprawling city views. There is an abundance of closet space throughout. The inviting kitchen has custom lighting, cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Kips Bay Towers is a full-service building offering a 24-hour doorman and concierge services. Designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, the 3.5 acre landscaped urban oasis is accessible to residents only. The park includes a sculpture garden and views of the New York skyline. The building also features a state of the art fitness center, , on premises management, central laundry room and garage. Conveniently located to Fairway, Trader Joe's, the Kips Bay Movie Theater, and great restaurants right around the corner. Public transportation including buses and trains are nearby as well as the ferry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 300 East 30th Street have any available units?
300 East 30th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 30th Street have?
Some of 300 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

