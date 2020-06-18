300 East 30th Street.

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious well renovated studio in one of Murray Hill's most coveted full service condominiums. This home enjoys a spacious and efficient layout with floor to ceiling windows throughout the apartment as well as Northern exposure with sprawling city views. There is an abundance of closet space throughout. The inviting kitchen has custom lighting, cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Kips Bay Towers is a full-service building offering a 24-hour doorman and concierge services. Designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, the 3.5 acre landscaped urban oasis is accessible to residents only. The park includes a sculpture garden and views of the New York skyline. The building also features a state of the art fitness center, , on premises management, central laundry room and garage. Conveniently located to Fairway, Trader Joe's, the Kips Bay Movie Theater, and great restaurants right around the corner. Public transportation including buses and trains are nearby as well as the ferry.