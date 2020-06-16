300 Albany Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking garage

Junior one apartment in luxury full service condominium with 24 hours concierge, northern exposure with city views. Fully renovated junior one bedroom apartment with new maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen floor, stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bath, new hardwood floors, laundry on each floor, fitness room, and backyard garden. Parking garage nearby, close to the promenade, restaurants, and subways (1,9, R, 4, 5) and Path train. Minutes from Wall Street in peaceful Battery Park City. Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.,FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom apartment in luxury full service condominium with 24 hours concierge, northern exposure with city views. Fully renovated junior one bedroom apartment with new maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen floor, stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bath, new hardwood floors, laundry on each floor, fitness room, and backyard garden. Parking garage nearby, close to the promenade, restaurants, and subways (1,9, R, 4, 5) and Path train. Minutes from Wall Street in peaceful Battery Park City.