Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:10 AM

300 Albany Street

300 Albany Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Albany Street, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Junior one apartment in luxury full service condominium with 24 hours concierge, northern exposure with city views. Fully renovated junior one bedroom apartment with new maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen floor, stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bath, new hardwood floors, laundry on each floor, fitness room, and backyard garden. Parking garage nearby, close to the promenade, restaurants, and subways (1,9, R, 4, 5) and Path train. Minutes from Wall Street in peaceful Battery Park City. Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.,FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom apartment in luxury full service condominium with 24 hours concierge, northern exposure with city views. Fully renovated junior one bedroom apartment with new maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen floor, stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bath, new hardwood floors, laundry on each floor, fitness room, and backyard garden. Parking garage nearby, close to the promenade, restaurants, and subways (1,9, R, 4, 5) and Path train. Minutes from Wall Street in peaceful Battery Park City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Albany Street have any available units?
300 Albany Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Albany Street have?
Some of 300 Albany Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Albany Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Albany Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Albany Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Albany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 Albany Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Albany Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Albany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Albany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Albany Street have a pool?
No, 300 Albany Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Albany Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Albany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Albany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Albany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
