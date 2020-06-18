All apartments in New York
30 West 60th Street

30 East 60th Street · (917) 690-3545
Location

30 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
Located in the most desirable neighborhood, just steps away from Central Park, Lincoln Center, and Columbus Circle. Exquisitely inviting home from which to both explore hidden gems and take in world-renowned in cuisine, music, shopping, theater, and all the best of the the city has to offer! Enjoy elegant style and design with beautifully appointed, warmly lighted corridors lead to custom-designed apartment entrances. Exclusive boutique style amenities managed by a stellar staff at your service: fully equipped fitness center, spa with sauna, children's playroom, indoor swimming pool, valet services, 24 hour concierge and more.**net rent**To View Contact: 917-690-3545 lsr259282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West 60th Street have any available units?
30 West 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West 60th Street have?
Some of 30 West 60th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 West 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 West 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 West 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 West 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 30 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West 60th Street have a pool?
Yes, 30 West 60th Street has a pool.
Does 30 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 West 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
