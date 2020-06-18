30 West 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna valet service

Located in the most desirable neighborhood, just steps away from Central Park, Lincoln Center, and Columbus Circle. Exquisitely inviting home from which to both explore hidden gems and take in world-renowned in cuisine, music, shopping, theater, and all the best of the the city has to offer! Enjoy elegant style and design with beautifully appointed, warmly lighted corridors lead to custom-designed apartment entrances. Exclusive boutique style amenities managed by a stellar staff at your service: fully equipped fitness center, spa with sauna, children's playroom, indoor swimming pool, valet services, 24 hour concierge and more.**net rent**To View Contact: 917-690-3545 lsr259282